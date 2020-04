George says about the song: Shot on location in Gerringong Australia and in London. This has zero to do with what’s going on now but perhaps everything in some ways. All filmed on my iPhone and edited by Dean Stockings on a MacBook. My friend Sacha Gervaise told me his business partner owned a satellite. This got my thinking about isolation and perhaps freedom. So many metaphors, so little time. Keep safe people and lets get this moment under control.