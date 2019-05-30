Boy George Is Coming To The Big Screen

MGM has announced that it has tapped writer and director Sacha Gervasi, known for My Dinner with Herve and Anvil: The Story of Anvil, to bring the story of Boy George to the big screen. MGM is also set to bring Aretha Franklin’s story to movie theaters, Franklin had already confirmed Jennifer Hudson to portray her in the musical biopic. Coming from humbling Irish beginnings Boy George became an international superstar in the ’80s, selling over 100 million singles and 50 million albums. Boy George was way ahead of his time with his openness about his identity, sparking inspiration from fans across the world.