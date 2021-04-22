Boy George teases Keanu Reeves appearance in new biopic

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Keanu Reeves may “pop in” for Boy George‘s forthcoming biopic Karma Chameleon — at least that’s what the Culture Club singer hinted at Tuesday on social media.

While announcing the biopic in a video posted to his Instagram and Twitter pages, George also dropped the names of some of the actors slated to appear in the film.

“Already on board, [1917 actor] Danny Mays, one of my favorite actors, [will be] playing my father,” George began, adding “And there’s rumors of Keanu Reeves popping in…ooh, name-drop!”

George didn’t reveal what role the John Wick star might play, but it definitely won’t be George.

“There’s only one problem, and it’s quite major — who’s going to play me?” he asked before laying down a challenge: “We’re looking for a brave young actor, from anywhere on the globe, to take on the role of his life. And it will be brilliant. I want to be impressed!”

Karma Chameleon will chronicle Boy George’s early life and rise to fame as Culture Club’s frontman, alongside bandmates Jon Moss, Roy Hay, and Mikey Craig.

