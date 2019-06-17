Boy George wants Sophie Turner to play him in new biopic…and she's "SO down"

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesNow that Game of Thrones is over and Dark Phoenix is out, has Sophie Turner found her next gig?

According to British Vogue, Culture Club singer Boy George wants Turner to play his younger self in an upcoming film about his life.

“There’s been some really interesting suggestions,” he tells the mag of potential casting. “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. [People will say], ‘She can’t play you, she’s a woman,’ you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her."

Turner is already loving the idea.

“I’m SO down @BoyGeorge,” she tweeted in response to the article.

The biopic was announced last month with Boy George set to executive produce and Sacha Gervasi to write and direct. The untitled film will follow Boy George’s humble beginnings from an Irish working class family through his rise to fame in the ‘80s with Culture Club.

