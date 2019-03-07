Boynton Beach groom arrested before wedding for punching bystander

A Florida man spent what was supposed to be his wedding night in jail after he got into a fight with a bystander who refused to leave his beach chair, according to police.

Sunday, 27-year-old Boynton Beach resident Jeffrey Alvord was arrested Sunday around 5 p.m., just before his wedding ceremony was set to begin, according to Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal Hutchins.

The altercation allegedly began after Alvord approached a 24-year-old man, telling him his beachfront wedding was supposed to start in 15 minutes.

Alvord asked the man to move from his spot, which was in front of where the wedding party was supposed to stand, so that he wouldn’t appear in the wedding pictures, according to the police chief.

Alvord then offered him $20 to relocate, but the man demanded $50.

Alvord told police the victim became “belligerent,” prompting him to punch the bystander in the face, breaking his nose.

Alvord was charged with aggravated battery causing harm or disability and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 and taken to the Palm Beach County jail, where he spent the night, online jail records show.

He was released on Monday on $3,000 bond.

The wedding finally took place on Monday after Alvord was released, and the newlyweds departed for their honeymoon on Tuesday, The Palm Beach Post reported.