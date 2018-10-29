Boynton Beach Police Find Man’s Stolen Prosthetic Arm

Chris Ruden was devastated when he realized his custom fitted black carbon fiber Touch Bionics prosthetic arm was stolen from his truck in Boynton Beach Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Rayner De Los Rios and Detectives Marco Villari and Jeff Gleicher spent about a half hour scouring the Stonehaven community where the burglary occurred.

They found the prosthetic arm in bushes along a perimeter fence, according to a BBPD spokeswoman.

Ruden, a motivational speaker, received his black carbon fiber Touch Bionics prosthetic nearly a year ago, after going 27 years without one.

It was custom fitted for him and it a major milestone in his life. .

Anyone with information in this crime is asked to contact Boynton Beach Crimestoppers.