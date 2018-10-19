Boynton Beach Woman Arrested After Doing Jiu Jitsu on Son

A Boynton Beach woman is facing charges after she reportedly did a Jiu-Jitsu move on her son because he was not listening.

According to the report, Tracy Shelley who just recently separated from her husband says her son has since not been following the house rules and has been disrespectful. The night of the incident, Shelley noticed that her son had been on his phone for several hours and demanded he give her the phone. When he didn’t Shelley then put him into a “submission” hold using both her arms to wrap herself around his head and neck. She then released her hold when he gave up the phone.

The son reported to police that he did not lose consciousness during the incident but he did have red marks around his neck.

Shelley was taken into custody but has since been released on bond. She is now facing child abuse charges.