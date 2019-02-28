Boynton Officer Struck By Car

A Boynton Beach police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a car at North Congress and Gateway Blvd. while giving chase to a fleeing suspect at around 2:45 PM Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 24 year old Ryan Moody was caught shoplifting from a nearby Kohl’s and fled when confronted by responding officers.

An officer sitting at a red light spotted Moody and got out of his cruiser to give chase when he was struck by an SUV.

The condition of the officer is not known at this hour however Boynton Beach police issued a statement asking for prayers saying the next 24-48 hours are critical for the wounded officer.

Moody was later taken into custody by police, a second suspect, 23 year old Elyshia Wilson is wanted in connection with the incident.