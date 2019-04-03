Boynton Police: Two Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

The Boynton Beach Police Department reports that two people are dead after gunfire erupted at the Manatee Bay Apartments off of Federal Highway Wednesday morning.

According to Boynton Beach police, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the complex.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman fatally shot and then the suspect engaged the officers who were forced to shoot.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:50 a.m., the entrance to the complex is blocked off to drivers.

#BREAKING: 2 dead after multiple incidents, including officer-involved shooting, inside Boynton Beach apartment complex https://t.co/2K6eBPM0G6 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) April 3, 2019

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “will now be taking over the investigation as is standard with any officer involved shootings.”

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.