Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Continues to Serve Meals to Children and Families During COVID-19 Closure

West Palm Beach, FL- Despite temporarily closed due to coronavirus safeguards, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County continues to feed Club members lunch and a healthy snack Monday through Friday.

Each weekday, lunch and snack are provided for Club members’ parents to pick up through a drive-thru style distribution system at individual Clubs 12-1 p.m. The meals are provided with a partnership with the Juvenile Transition Center.

Seven Clubs throughout Palm Beach County are handing out the meals for local Club children. Club parents with children that attend Boys & Girls Clubs located inside area Belle Glade elementary schools can pick up their meals at the Belle Glade Teen Center.

Club locations for lunch and snack pick up are: