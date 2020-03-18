Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Continues to Serve Meals to Children and Families During COVID-19 Closure

West Palm Beach, FL- Despite temporarily closed due to coronavirus safeguards, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County continues to feed Club members lunch and a healthy snack Monday through Friday.
Each weekday, lunch and snack are provided for Club members’ parents to pick up through a drive-thru style distribution system at individual Clubs 12-1 p.m. The meals are provided with a partnership with the Juvenile Transition Center.
Seven Clubs throughout Palm Beach County are handing out the meals for local Club children. Club parents with children that attend Boys & Girls Clubs located inside area Belle Glade elementary schools can pick up their meals at the Belle Glade Teen Center.
Club locations for lunch and snack pick up are:
|
Belle Glade Teen Center
350 S.W. 10th Street
Belle Glade, Florida 33430
|
Marjorie S. Fisher Club
905 Drexel Road
West Palm Beach, Florida 33413
|
Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club
1080 Wellington Trace
Wellington, Florida 33414
|
Boca Raton
300 Newcastle Street
Boca Raton, Florida 33487
|
Max M. Fisher Club
221 W. 13th Street
Riviera Beach, Florida 33404
|
|
Florence De George Club
4105 Pinewood Avenue
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
|
Delray Beach
1451 S.W. 7th Street
Delray Beach, Florida 33444
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has also partnered with Fresh RX Kids to provide a week’s worth of meals to entire Club families. This partnership called Farm to Family will provide fresh, healthy produce from local farmers. The first food distribution for this partnership will take place Friday, March 20, from 1-5 p.m. at Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club in Riviera Beach. The following week three additional sites will be added to help feed more than 1000 families.