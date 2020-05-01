Boys & Girls….Start Your Engines! You’re Graduating At The Daytona International Speedway!

Daytona International Speedway will be the site of a ‘drive-thru graduation’ ceremony for local high schools!!!!

WOW!! JUST WOW!!!!

On May 31st, seniors in Flagler County, Florida will be handed their diplomas as they drive across the Speedway’s famous black-and-white checkered finish line.

Most graduation ceremonies across the country have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Daytona president Chip Wile said the Speedway was “honored” to provide an “unforgettable experience for these graduates”.

What do you remember about your high school graduation? Should all schools find a way to hold a ‘safe’ ceremony, or would they be better off just mailing diplomas?