Brace Yourselves. Game of Thrones Oreos Are Coming

Oreo is gearing up for the last season of Game of Thrones with a limited edition GoT run, with not just one design on the box, but four different designs on the cookies themselves!
House Stark, The Lannisters, Targaryens will have their own house sigil Oreos and the White Walkers will show face on the cookies, too.
GoT Oreos will hit stores April 8th, ahead of GoT final season opener April 14th.
Which Oreo house do you choose?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

While We Got The List Of 2019 Hurricane Names, The UK Is Going Crazy For Potential Baby Names For The Newest Royal! Come on Kelly! You’ve Got Nothing To Worry About! We’re Going To Love Your New Talk Show! Who would have thought Zac Efron would go from High School Musical to Ted Bundy in his career?﻿ A Kid Trades His Xbox For A Car! Here’s Another Avengers Trailer! The Matrix (1999)
Comments