Brach’s Making Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

When it comes to candy corn some like it and some don’t, but if it tasted like a turkey dinner would you eat it? The folks at Brach’s hope that the taste of a turkey dinner on one of its most controversial candies will make you want some for your home. The candy was spotted and posted on social media by the account @CandyHunting and candy lovers can’t believe their eyes. In the photo, it looks like there are different colors of candy that signify a particular food, but if you want the entire dinner just grab a handful for the complete dinner, and don’t forget your vegetables. Are you a fan of candy corn?