Brach’s Making Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

When it comes to candy corn some like it and some don’t, but if it tasted like a turkey dinner would you eat it? The folks at Brach’s hope that the taste of a turkey dinner on one of its most controversial candies will make you want some for your home. The candy was spotted and posted on social media by the account @CandyHunting and candy lovers can’t believe their eyes. In the photo, it looks like there are different colors of candy that signify a particular food, but if you want the entire dinner just grab a handful for the complete dinner, and don’t forget your vegetables. Are you a fan of candy corn?
View this post on Instagram
Behold! Turkey Dinner candy corn. Yes, this is real. @hustlekitten just found them at Walgreens, so naturally I called my nearest store. They had them in the back! Flavors include: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie, and Stuffing. As much as this is weird, I’m even more impressed that Brach’s/Ferrara had the fries to make this product. Huge thanks to @hustlekitten for the tip on these!