By Beth |

Brach’s Making Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

When it comes to candy corn some like it and some don’t, but if it tasted like a turkey dinner would you eat it?  The folks at Brach’s hope that the taste of a turkey dinner on one of its most controversial candies will make you want some for your home.  The candy was spotted and posted on social media by the account @CandyHunting and candy lovers can’t believe their eyes.  In the photo, it looks like there are different colors of candy that signify a particular food, but if you want the entire dinner just grab a handful for the complete dinner, and don’t forget your vegetables.  Are you a fan of candy corn?