Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Get Flirty, Shia Labeouf Goes Wild In Fast Times Table Read Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited and things got really flirty, however, it was for a good cause. The former couple did a Fast Times At Ridgemont High table read for charity. Benefitting Sean Penn’s humanitarian organization, CORE, which provides COVID-19 testing as well as the REFORM Alliance which focuses on criminal justice reform. The virtual table read was a dream cast that included Brad Pitt as hardworking Bradley, Jennifer Aniston as confident Linda, Julia Roberts as innocent Stacy, LaBeouf (in his smoke-filled car) as buzzed Spicoli, Matthew McConaughey as sneaky Damone, John Legend as both popular Charles Jefferson and his brother, Dane Cook (who organized the event) as sweet Rat, Jimmy Kimmel as several minor characters, Henry Golding as Mr. Vargas, Ray Liotta as tough Mr. Hand and Morgan Freeman as the reader of stage directions. The highlight of the read was when Aniston gave sex advice to “Stacy” played by Roberts and when Pitt has a dream about Linda and she says, “You’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” Morgan Freeman did give the directions from the R-Rated scene but since he and Aniston were socially distancing they didn’t act it out. What if the Fast Times At Ridgemont High table read was turned into a real reboot, would you watch it? Which “Fast Times” character does your high school self identify with?