Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Send Fans Wild as They Share Kiss and Hold Hands at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both won a SAG Award on Sunday night. (January 19) The ex-spouses shared a kiss and held hands backstage after their wins.

Brad won best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood while Jennifer won for her role in The Morning Show.

During Pitt’s acceptance speech he joked about his character saying, “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part, the guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.” The camera then panned to Jennifer who was smiled and clapped for him.

Brad and Jennifer were married for five years, do you think they should get back together?