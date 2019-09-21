Brad Pitt And Jimmy Fallon Try To Top Each Other At Restaurant

Jimmy Fallon and Brad Pitt had a sketch of one-upmanship on Thursday’s Tonight Show. In the bit called Courtesy Of The Gentleman At The Bar, Fallon and Pitt sent each other increasingly more outrageous dishes. The two tried to top each other. What started as drinks turned into a seafood tower, a huge stack of pancakes, an Edible Arrangement, a wedding cake and a bucket of tater tots. Pitt appeared on the show to promote his new movie Ad Astra that opens on Friday. Has a stranger ever sent you something from the bar?