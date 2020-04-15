Brad Pitt Appears On HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU”

Some good news. The Property Brothers are still making dreams come true and Brad Pitt is a good guy. We found that out on the premiere episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. In the show, Drew and Jonathan Scott let a celebrity pick someone special to do a home makeover for. On Monday’s episode, Brad Pitt chose his friend and makeup artist of 30 years Jean Black for a studio re-do. Pitt got his hands dirty during the renovation of Black’s garage as the space was turned into a suite with a bathroom and makeup studio. Johnathan Scott said Pitt was great to work with. Scott told People, “He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them. At the very end, he remembered every single person’s name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He remembered everybody and wanted to make sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.” If you could do a home makeover for someone, who would it be?