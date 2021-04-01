Brad Pitt Helped Launch A New Brand Of Sparkling Cold Brew Tea

Brad Pitt can add another new business venture to his list; cold brew tea. Pitt has helped launch a tea brand called “Enroot” with partners Cristina Patwa and John Fogleman. The brand features five different flavors that include Strawberry Lavender, Rosemary Tulsi, Mango Tumeric Ginger Guyausa, Raspberry Mint White Peony Tea, Peach Hibiscus Jasmine Green Tea, Apple Lemon Cayenne Yerba Mate. Each bottle contains only 25 calories and are available as a six-pack for $24.99 on the Enroot website. What’s your favorite tea flavor?