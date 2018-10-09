Bradley Cooper Gets Love For Casting His Dog

People are loving that Bradley Cooper cast his own dog in A Star Is Born.
Charlie the dog was named after Cooper’s father who passed away in 2011.
At the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, Cooper said, “There was no nepotism, I wanted this relationship with the dog. [Jackson and Ally] don’t have a child together but they have a dog together, and I wanted it to be part of their story. I love dogs.”
PETA has praised Cooper for using his dog in the film because it was clear how much Charlie loved his real-life dad on screen. They will honor Cooper with their inaugural “compassion in film” award at a later date.


 

