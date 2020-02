The story of the Bee Gees could be the next musical biography to hit the big screen.

Graham King produced the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and is looking to present the story of the brothers that became international superstars in the 1970s.

On top of that, King has apparently reached out to Bradley Cooper to portray Barry Gibb.

A spokesperson for Cooper told The Daily Mail that Gibb is “not in negotiations at the moment.”

Do you think Cooper would be good in this role? I think so!

