Bradley Cooper Wants To Reunite With Lady Gaga On A Stage

Bradley Cooper sat down with Ellen to talk about his role in “A Star Is Born,” Ellen asked is a musical tour would be a possibility for Cooper and Lady Gaga, “No,” answered Cooper, but he offered up another possibility.

“Maybe a live reading of the movie — of the script — and sing all the songs as (we’re) reading the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right?”

Ellen seemed pretty keen on the idea, “Yes, that would be really cool. Do that!” urged Ellen.

What do you think of Bradley Cooper’s idea of a live read of “A Star Is Born?” Would you attend?