â€˜Brady Bunchâ€™ House Up For Grabs For $5.5 Million

The famous â€˜Brady Bunchâ€™ house in L.A. is on the market again.

The home was purchased in 2018 for $3.5 million by HGTV and transformed into a complete replica of the original set design costing the network nearly $2 million in renovations.

The house doesn’t come with all the decor from the special though, however, the interiors, for the most part, remain untouched since the renovation.

HGTV plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale to help provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger.

The listing price is $5.5 million.

If you could live in any house from a TV series, which house would you choose?