Brady, Manning, Woods and Mickelson

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning are golfing together to raise money for coronavirus-related causes, including Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and the All-In Challenge. It’s called “The Match: Champions for Charity”, and it’ll be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN on Sunday, May 24th at 3:00 P.M. Tiger and Peyton will go up against Phil and Tom . . . and the competition will include: A “Best Ball” format on the Front Nine, and a “Modified Alternate Shot” format on the Back Nine. That’s where everyone tees off . . . but then plays alternate shots from the selected drive. There will be several on-course challenges, and the golfers will be mic’d up. WarnerMedia and the golfers have said they

will donate $10 million to Covid-19 relief.