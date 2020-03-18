Bravo! Bravo! What A Performance In The Toilet Paper Aisle!

A pair of UK violinists are updating a classic “Titanic” moment for the coronavirus panic.

Inspired by the scene where musicians keep playing aboard the sinking ship, Bonnie Von Duyke and Emer Kinsella perform a stirring rendition of “Nearer My God To Thee” in front of an empty toilet paper aisle. They even rock a pair of life jackets over their tuxedos.

The duo hope their performance will “give other people hope and a laugh”, because otherwise “I’m about to cry”.

