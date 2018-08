Move over Kylie, Olive Garden is coming for the makeup throne.

Earlier this week Olive Garden tweeted a photo of a makeup palette!??!

Much like their pasta the palette colors are deliciously cheesy with names like Alfredo Awesome, Royal Ravioli, and Spaghetti Sparkle.

Olive Garden said that the palette “doesn’t exist just yet, just in our dreams.” But MUA get ready it might arrive soon

Would you wear makeup from Olive Garden? I am undecided.