Breakdancing pioneer Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones dead at 65

The hip-hop and dance communities are mourning the death of dancer Adolfo Quiñones, better known as “Shabba-Doo,” who passed away Tuesday at age 65.

The news was confirmed Wednesday by Toni Basil, who co-founded the popular street dance crew Quiñones was a part of.

“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quiñones,” tweeted Basil. “In this difficult time we are requesting privacy.”

Quiñones helped pioneer the hip-hop dance style that became known as “pop locking” and starred in the 1984 breakdancing films Breakin‘ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo. The Chicago native also choreographed music videos for Lionel Richie and Luther Vandross, and appeared in Chaka Khan‘s “I Feel For You” video. He also served as a primary dancer and main choreographer forMadonna‘s “Who’s That Girl?” Tour in 1987.

“No!! #AdolfoQuiñones aka #Shabba-Doo A dance #legend lost!” wrote actress and dancer Rosie Perez. “A True dance pioneer! I’m so saddened by this news and I ‘m so very sorry Toni for your loss, the #Lockers, his loved ones and especially his family!”

black-ish star Miles Brown shared a throwback of himself and Quiñones, tweeting, “Rest in peace! Thank you for inspiring me to lock.”

The news was even more heartbreaking for Sheila E and Ice-T, who lost their friend and Whodini member John Fletcher last week.

“I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba doo. A great hip hop dancer. We toured together with Lionel Richie [in] 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother,” tweeted Sheila E.

Ice-T shared a YouTube video of Quiñones dancing, writing, “I just lost ANOTHER close friend… SHABBA-DO. LA dance legend. You may know [him] from the Breakin movies… has passed away… [Eff] 2020.”

