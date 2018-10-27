Breaking: Active shooter, 8 dead at Pittsburgh Synagogue

The Pittsburgh police department has reported an active shooter at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

Eight people have been confirmed dead.

Three police officers were shot in the incident.

According to reports, police have a suspect in connection to the Synagogue shooting in custody.

The suspect has not been identified, but news outlets have reported the suspect as a bearded white man with anti-Semitic motives.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump: I believe we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty Breaking: Active shooter reported in Pittsburgh Petition wants to move the date of Halloween Vladimir Putin formally invited to the White House in early 2019 Authorities Search for Missing Florida Woman Police Find an Arsenal of weapons in Drunk Driver’s Car
Comments