‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Says Whether Or Not Walter White Is Dead

While the ending of Breaking Bad seems less ambiguous than, say, how The Sopranos wrapped up, some fans still debate the final scene. Is Walter White alive? Did he die? Seems like the best person to ask would be the show’s creator. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the hit series’ Netflix spinoff film El Camino, Vince Gilligan ended all arguments with this spoiler. “Yeah, I’m going to give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much. Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes,” Gilligan declared. Does this put the nail in the coffin on other theories? Which other shows wrapped with less than definitive endings?