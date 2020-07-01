“Breaking Bad” Documentary Coming Out

If you are still craving more “Breaking Bad” — you are in luck! A new documentary about the hit series is coming out next month. It will dive into the themes and characters, along with the real-life events that “loosely” inspired some of the episodes. The documentary called “The Broken and the Bad” will be hosted by Giancarlo Esposito, who played the drug lord/chicken restaurant owner Gus Fring. The documentary will be out on July 9th on AMC in America. What is the best TV series you’ve ever watched?