Breaking Bad Is Coming Back…Well, Sort Of!

The “Hollywood Reporter” has supposedly confirmed that the “Breaking Bad” sequel will star Aaron Paul and it’ll focus on his character, Jesse Pinkman. And we hear that Netflix has acquired the ‘first-run rights,’ meaning that it’ll premiere on Netflix . . . before ultimately airing on AMC, the network that aired “Breaking Bad”. BUT, there’s no word when it’ll debut. The movie will be written by original series creator Vince Gilligan. There’s no update on whether or not it’ll feature Bryan Cranston, although he has said he’d do it if he was asked . . . even though we all know Walter White is dead! We shall see.