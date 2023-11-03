Brenda Lee shares first official video for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

UMG Nashville/UMe

Brenda Lee is celebrating the 65th anniversary of her classic holiday tune “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by releasing the first-ever official music video for the song.

“This song has been so special to me – I never thought it would be my signature song, but I love that it is because it brings so much joy,” Lee shares. “I remember the day I recorded this wonderful Johnny Marks song, and here we are 65 years later and I’m only here because of you.”

She adds, “I won’t ever meet all of you, but I know you are there and have been since I was a little girl – so Thank You and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”

Originally released in 1958, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has gone on to sell over 25 million copies around the world. It peaked as high as #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the 2019 holiday season.

The video release coincides with a new holiday EP from Lee, A Rockin’ Christmas with Brenda Lee, which features a reimagined version of her classic, along with other holiday favorites, like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

