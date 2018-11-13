Brenda Snipes possibly leaving elections post in Broward County

Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes said Tuesday that she might not seek another term in office.

Snipes told reporters “it is time to move on” from the position she has held for 15 years as head of Broward County’s elections, according to the Miami Herald.

Snipes’ current term is set to run through 2020.

Snipes’ has been at the center of controversy these past few weeks following the results of the midterm elections in Florida and her inability to provide the ballots for Broward resulting in a lawsuit filed by Gov. Rick Scott.

The announcement came after a reporter asked her response to a tweet from former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who appointed Snipes, calling for her removal from office.

There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process. Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 12, 2018

Snipes reportedly called the tweet “his opinion,” adding that she has worked “tireless” since Bush picked her for the position.

She has since been elected to the post four times and would be up for reelection in 2020.

Snipes would be responsible for supervising the 2020 election if she remains in office for the remainder of her term.

“Many supervisors” offices have various types of incidents to occur,” said Snipes. “I don’t know why we get a bigger spotlight than some.”

President Trump also spoke out about Snipes via Twitter on Tuesday.

When will Bill Nelson concede in Florida? The characters running Broward and Palm Beach voting will not be able to “find” enough votes, too much spotlight on them now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Snipes reportedly responded by saying that she doesn’t “have a treasure trove for going out digging on the beach or somewhere to find any votes,” adding, “I haven’t had the opportunity to meet the president other than seeing him on TV, and he hasn’t met me.”