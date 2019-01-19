Brenda Snipes resigns after DeSantis rescinds her suspension

Friday, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes resigned just hours after governor Ron DeSantis reversed the suspension imposed by his predecessor that led her to rescind her previous resignation.

Snipes told the Sun Sentinel, that she feels the move has restored her name and dignity.

“I was really concerned about restoring my name and my dignity,” said Snipes. “Now there’s no shadow hanging over the office that I led for 15 years.”

Gov.DeSantis voided the suspension handed down to Snipes by then Gov. Rick Scott, saying Friday it was time to focus on the future.

‘The important thing is not to throw mud about what happened in the past, but let’s get on a better footing,” DeSatnis told the Sun Sentinel.

Following the November midterm elections, Snipes was criticized by Gov. Rick Scott and other Republicans for a slow vote count and refusing to hand over ballot records.

A judge ordered Snipes to hand over the ballot records immediately following an emergency hearing.

Snipes announced she was going to resign effective this month, but Scott suspended her before then.

She rescinded the resignation and filed a suit to be reinstated.

In the suit, a federal judge ruled Snipes was denied due process and ordered the state to give her a chance to present her case.

However, he did not order the state to give her the job back.