Brendan Frasier Gets Emotional

This makes us want to go see this film. The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are in the books. Hollywood’s best gathered in Los Angeles last night, with the comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All At Once” winning best cast. Lead actress Michelle Yeoh highlighted the film’s 3-individual honors by notching best actress. And Brendan Fraser took home best actor for his role in “The Whale.” His speech brought tears to our eyes. Other awards of note included ABC’s Abbott Elementary winning best comedy ensemble and HBO’s “The White Lotus” winning best drama ensemble. Actress Sally Field was presented with the SAG Award for lifetime achievement.