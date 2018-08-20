Brennan Considers Taking Trump to Court

Former CIA Director John Brennan has said he may take legal action against the White House.

Brennan made the comments on NBC’s Meet the Press in regards to his security clearance being revoked by President Trump last week.

Brennan says he stands by his claims that Trump has been treasonous and says his own comments are not politically motivated.

He goes on to say he’s been contacted by lawyers about possibly taking legal action to prevent Trump from doing this to others.

He believes all Americans should wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign to be complete to determine if criminal activity was taking place.

