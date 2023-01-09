Bret Michaels announces new single, ‘Back in the Day’

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Bret Michaels is getting ready to share some new music. The Poison frontman is set to drop the new single “Back in the Day,” described as “a feel good, road trip anthem song that will help you beat the winter blues,” on January 18.

The song will be accompanied by a music video, which is described as “a modern day MTV throwback video to the early days of the music TV network,” featuring never-before-seen images and photos. Bret will also host a Facebook Live event where fans can ask him questions.

The new music comes ahead of Bret’s upcoming Parti-Gras tour, featuring Jefferson Starship and Night Ranger, along with special appearances by ex-Journey singer Steve Augeri and Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath. It’s set to kick off July 13 in Clarkston, Michigan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.