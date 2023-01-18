Bret Michaels Drops New Single “Back In The Day”

Bret Michaels has shared a new solo single, “Back In The Day”.

The Poison singer calls it “a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem”.

There’s also a music video that includes “never-before-seen photos and original Hi-8 images” from Michaels’ youth.

It’s the first new music from Michaels since 2019. He’ll hit the road solo this summer, as part of the ‘Parti-Gras’ tour with Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship.

What are some of your favorite ‘road trip anthems’?