Bret Michaels Gives Update On Skin Cancer Battle

Bret Michaels gave fans an update on his recent health scare.

The 60-year-old singer recently had surgery to remove a cancerous growth near his hip.

He says the doctors “may have saved my life”, but that he’s “not completely out of the woods yet”.

Michaels says he decided to see his doctor after Jimmy Buffett’s recent death from Merkel cell skin cancer.

Michaels offered this advice: “To all my friends that love the outdoors & the sun as much as I do – all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living & rocking the outdoors”.

