Bret Michaels Releases ‘Auto-Scrap-Ography’

Bret Michaels is officially a published author with the release of his new memoir Auto-Scrap-Ography, out today in both hardcover and e-book form. The Poison frontman shared a launch video hoping that “all of you will enjoy this”, calling the memoir a “true scrapbook with the stories behind the pictures”. Michaels was recently unmasked as The Banana on The Masked Singer. Meanwhile, his much-hyped ‘Stadium Tour’ with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett seems unlikely to launch this year due to the coronavirus. What’s your favorite rock’n’roll biography? Is Auto-Scrap-Ography a terrible title or a great one?