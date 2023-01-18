Bret Michaels reminisces about the good old days with new single “Back in the Day”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Bret Michaels is getting nostalgic for the past with his new single. The Poison frontman just dropped the tune “Back in the Day,” described as a “feel good, road trip anthem song that will help you beat the winter blues.”

He also dropped a video for the song, which is described as “a modern day MTV throwback video to the early days of the music TV network,” featuring never-before-seen images and photos.

The new track comes as Bret is set to launch his limited engagement summer Parti-Gras tour. The tour features Jefferson Starship and Night Ranger, along with special appearances by ex-Journey singer Steve Augeri and Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath. It’s set to kick off July 13 in Clarkston, Michigan.

