Bret Michaels To Appear On ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is headed to Flavortown – making an appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.

Michaels and actor Lee Majors – aka the Six Million Dollar Man – will both make cameos in Guy Fieri’s wild competition show.

Michaels is no stranger to reality TV – past credits include Rock of Love, Celebrity Apprentice, and the Travel Channel series Rock My RV.

The episode will air Wednesday night at 8 pm EST on Food Network.

