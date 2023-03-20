Bret Michaels Writing Self-Help Book

Bret Michaels is launching a new career as a self-help guru.

The Poison frontman is writing an inspirational book titled Bet On Yourself: Don’t Crash & Burn… Crash & Learn.

The book is described as “a motivational, inspirational and entreprenurial guide” where Bret offers lessons based on highs and lows from his own life.

It won’t be Michaels’ first book – he published the memoir Auto-Scrap-Ography in 2020.

Bet On Yourself is due out this fall.

