Brett Michaels reissuing Show Me Your Hits – A Salute To Poison

Cleopatra Records

Brett Michaels is revisiting his 2001 salute to his band. The Poison frontman is set to reissue a deluxe version of Show Me Your Hits – A Salute To Poison, which had him revisiting and reimagining Poison’s biggest hits.

The new release will feature remastered audio, along with new mixes of songs like “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” “Fallen Angel” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” as well as new artwork.

The album is also being released on vinyl for the first time with a limited edition purple and black splatter LP.

Show Me Your Hits – A Salute To Poison is available for preorder now.

Here’s the Show Me Your Hits – A Salute To Poison track list:

“Nothin’ But A Good Time”

“Fallen Angel”

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

“Look What The Cat Dragged In”

“Talk Dirty To Me”

“Something To Believe In”

“I Want Action”

“Unskinny Bop”

“Stand”

“So Tell Me Why”

“Doin’ As I Seen On My TV”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.