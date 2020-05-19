Bri and Chris win 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' season one

ABC/John Fleenor

ABC/John FleenorThe season one finale of ABC's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Monday night saw Chris and Bri crowned the the show’s first-ever winners. Their prize was a recording session with a noted producer, a tour, and the love of a lifetime.

The three remaining couples headed to Nashville, where they performed two songs in front of their biggest audience yet, along with a panel of celebrity judges that included The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick; actor Taye Diggs; Rita Wilson, actress, singer and the wife of Tom Hanks; and multiplatinum recording artist Jewel.

First though, the couples put their relationships to the test with a fantasy suite date.

One couple's time on the show immediately ended, when Rudi was handed a devastating blow from Matt, who didn't think their relationship had what it took to win the competition.

Trevor and Jamie, however, accept the fantasy suite invitation. Trevor, who felt like he’d “already won,” revealed he was moving to Music City, Jamie’s hometown -- so he could be with her. Jaimie was ready to “rock” her performance.

Chris and Bri, on the other hand, agreed to spend the night apart, with Bri explaining that she didn’t want to “compromise” what they had at the moment. She did, however, clarify that it was eventually “going to happen,” because “you can’t stop a good thing.”

Jamie and Trevor kicked off the performance portion of the show with a country-tinged cover of The Righteous Brothers’ classic, “Unchained Melody,” followed by Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.” Rita thought the couple looked “sweet together and loved the way their voices blended. Diggs, sensed they were nervous, causing them to lean a little too heavily on each other. Jamie and Trevor’s “energy and spirit” brought Jewel to tears.

Th put the pressure on for Bri and Chris, who answered the challenge with steamy renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and “Give Me Love,” by Ed Sheehan. Wilson thought the couple had "a clear connection that it so beautiful,” as well as a “confidence” in their performance. “I’m wasn't crying, you were crying,” joked Diggs, adding, ”I would pay money to see you guys.” Jewell liked the performance overall, but wanted to see little more body movement from Bri.

That brought us to the rose ceremony -- held in front of a live audience for the first time in Bachelor history. Host Chris Harrison announced the judges' selection: Chris and Bri.

