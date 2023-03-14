Brian May knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Denis Pellerin

Brian May officially has a new title. The Queen guitarist was at Buckingham Palace Tuesday to be knighted by King Charles.

People reports May was made a Knight Bachelor during the investiture ceremony, receiving his honor “for his services to music and his charity work.” May shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, which shows King Charles laying a sword on his shoulder, with May commenting, “No words.”

“I’m happy and grateful to receive this honor,” the 75-year-old May shared back in January when he first made the 2023 New Year’s Honours List, the first from King Charles. “I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge — a commission — for me to continue to fight for justice — to be a voice for those who have no voice.” He added, “I will endeavor to be worthy — to be that Knight in Shining Armor.”

﻿May was previously made Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005.

