Brian May makes surprise appearance at gala performance of ‘We Will Rock You’ in London

The Queen musical We Will Rock You reopened at the London Coliseum this week, and the gala performance featured a special appearance by none other than Queen guitarist Brian May. The rocker rose up to the stage through a trap door in the floor to join the performers for the guitar solo on “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

May shared video of the moment on Instagram, describing it as “just about the greatest gift any guitar player could have.”

“The shot of adrenaline it gives ME is massive – literally knocking the breath out of me,” he writes. “That risky stuff is very similar to jumping off a cliff under a ‘parapente’ wing ( I know, because I’ve done it) or going on the biggest roller coaster in the park (we’ve all done it – right?) – but in this case I’m on my own with no safety net.”

He did add, “[It’s] Not quite so terrifying as playing live on the roof of Buckingham Palace to an audience of half a billion – but not far off.”

We Will Rock You runs until August 26. Tickets are on sale now.

