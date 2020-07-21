Brian May, Nancy Wilson joining Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt remotely for AXS TV concert special in August

Courtesy of AXS TV

Queen‘s Brian May and Heart‘s Nancy Wilson are among the famous musicians taking part in a new AXS TV concert special hosted by Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt that premieres Monday, August 3, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

At Home and Social with Nuno Bettencourt & Friends will feature the veteran rocker joined remotely by various well-known musicians for one-off performances.

May will make a special guest appearance as part of a guitars-only performance of the Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the rock supergroup Generation Axe, which features Bettencourt, Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen and respected progressive-metal guitarist Tosin Abasi.

Wilson will team up with Bettencourt, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and former Prince vocalist Liv Warfield — who plays with Nancy in the band Roadcase Royale — for rendition of the Heart classic “Barracuda.”

In addition, the special will feature Bettencourt collaborating with Julian Lennon on a cover of Radiohead‘s “Karma Police.”

The program will benefit the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation and Live Nation’s Crew Nation campaign, which raises awareness and money for touring and music-venue crews that have been negatively affected by the shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until us performers can get back home…to our stage, on August 3, with a little imagination and lots of passion…our homes will become our stage,” Bettencourt explains about the special. “I hope we all have homeowners insurance…cause we’re blowing the roof off the place.”

