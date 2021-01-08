Brian May Of Queen Releasing Perfume Benefiting The Animals

Brian May is launching a perfume to help protect badgers and other wildlife.

The Queen guitarist is teaming up with perfume maker Sergio Momo to make the perfume – named after his band’s hit Save Me – which comes in a blood-red bottle.

It will raise funds for his Save Me Trust, which campaigns for wild animals to be protected.

Brian, 73, was seen in an online video autographing bottles of the new scent.

He said the “amazing” perfume was “something I hope you will all love”.

Other musicians to have released their own scents include Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and One Direction.

