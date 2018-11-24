Brian May Says Rami Malek Deserves an Oscar Nomination

Queen guitarist Brian May is giving the highest endorsement possible to Rami Malek after his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody. Speaking with the Press Association, May says that “without doubt he’ll be on the nominations for an Oscar, and well deserved as well. The 71-year-old calls Malek “incredible” for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the hit film. May continued with his praise. “He inhabited Freddie to the point where we even started to think of him as Freddie. Really remarkable.” Will Malek get a nomination in a crowded field for the awards show this year? Who was the year’s top actor?