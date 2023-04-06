Brian May teams with Vox for limited edition amplifiers

Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Brian May is lending his name to two brand new amps from Vox: the limited edition Brian May MV50 and Brian May AmPlug.

“I want people to be able to get the sounds you make in a stadium show into your living room, and this achieves that,” May says. “I hope that people find them inspiring.”

Both options come in red and offer what is described as “authentic Queen tone,” with the MV50 featuring Vox’s Nutube technology. The AmPlug is modeled on the classic Brian May Vox AC30 sound, and features a treble booster setting for rockers to get that “instant Brian May tone” plugged directly into their guitar’s output jack.

More info can be found at voxamps.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.